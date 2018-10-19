© REUTERS / Luke MacGregor



Convicted hate-preacher Anjem Choudary has been released from prison, two years into his five-and-a-half-year sentence. The preacher had been convicted of inviting support for the so-called Islamic State.The 51-year-old was driven away from London's high-security Belmarsh prison. Choudary has reportedly been taken to a secure bail hostel in an undisclosed location.He will now be subject to a large number of requirements as well as monitoring from MI5 and police at a reported cost of £2m a year.Prison Minister, Rory Stewart, said ahead of his release that Choudary remains "genuinely dangerous," adding that the preacher would be watched "very,very carefully."Before his arrest Choudary had a constant presence in the British press. Lowles called on the media to "act responsibly" to avoid providing said extremists with an opportunity to "exploit tensions and sow further communal hatred."Choudary, one of Britain's most high profile supporters of Islamic extremism, came to prominence in the early 2000s during the UK's so-called 'war on terror.' The preacher and his group of Muslim extremists, Al-Muhajiroun, toured the country carrying out talks and protests targeting the government andThe murderers of Lee Rigby, Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, as well as London Bridge attack ringleader Khuram Butt, were associated with Al-Muhajiroun, now banned in the UK and listed as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department.