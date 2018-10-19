is live in:
Islamic State supporter and radical preacher Anjem Choudary released from London prison
RT
Fri, 19 Oct 2018 16:56 UTC
The 51-year-old was driven away from London's high-security Belmarsh prison. Choudary has reportedly been taken to a secure bail hostel in an undisclosed location.
He will now be subject to a large number of requirements as well as monitoring from MI5 and police at a reported cost of £2m a year.
Conditions are thought to include limits on his movements; such as an evening curfew, the wearing of a GPS electronic tag and a ban on visiting specific venues such as Regent's Park Mosque in central London, where he used to worship.
Choudary's name has been added to a UN sanctions list, prohibiting him from travelling as well as imposing an asset freeze on him and an 'arms embargo.'
Prison Minister, Rory Stewart, said ahead of his release that Choudary remains "genuinely dangerous," adding that the preacher would be watched "very,very carefully."
Anti-fascist campaigners have warned that Choudary's release could increase extremism from both the far-right and radical Islamists. Hope not Hate's Nick Lowles said: "His influence and the damage his actions have caused are unparalleled.
"His release is likely to breathe life back into the extremist movement he once led. No other British citizen has had so much influence over so many terrorists as Choudary."
Before his arrest Choudary had a constant presence in the British press. Lowles called on the media to "act responsibly" to avoid providing said extremists with an opportunity to "exploit tensions and sow further communal hatred."
Choudary, one of Britain's most high profile supporters of Islamic extremism, came to prominence in the early 2000s during the UK's so-called 'war on terror.' The preacher and his group of Muslim extremists, Al-Muhajiroun, toured the country carrying out talks and protests targeting the government and promoting a 'clash of civilisations' narrative between Islam and the West.
The murderers of Lee Rigby, Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale, as well as London Bridge attack ringleader Khuram Butt, were associated with Al-Muhajiroun, now banned in the UK and listed as a terrorist organisation by the US State Department.
President Trump praises Montana Congressman who body-slammed Guardian reporter
A cops story - 'I witnessed and participated in abuses of power'
SOTT Focus: Where is Sergei Skripal?
Study finds correlation between legalization of marijuana and rise in car crashes
'Breakthrough' & 'message to US': France & Germany to join Russia & Turkey in Syria summit
Kremlin 'counting on' Putin-Bolton meeting in Moscow
NYT columnist gets Twitter-skewered after defending his honeyed flattery of Saudi Arabia
Thousands of US-bound migrants break through Guatemala-Mexico border
President of Guatemala claims his country has deported 100 US-bound migrants with links to ISIS terrorists
NASA chief gets Russian space boss 'temporarily' taken off sanction list so he can visit US
Wikileaks founder Assange sues Ecuador for 'violating fundamental rights & freedoms' over new set of 'censure' rules
Netherlands issues first gender-neutral passport after govt loses court case
Antifa tweet doxing ICE agents, families still available despite being reported numerous times - no action from Twitter
Reports say S-300s sent to Syria were modernized versions
Flashback: Proactive, Preemptive Operations Group (P2OG) allows the Pentagon to fight dirty
Battle for the Arctic: US sends carrier strike group to North Pole for first time in 30 years
Saudi friend Kushner is 'keeping low profile' as Trump admin opts for 'wait and see'
Trump: 'It certainly looks like' Khashoggi is dead, if so, consequences will be 'severe'
Chopping block: Saudis may cut billions in military contracts if US imposes sanctions
Huge Iranian oil armada to dock in China before US sanctions kick in
Our society is run by insane people for insane objectives. I think we're being run by maniacs for maniacal ends and I think I'm liable to be put away as insane for expressing that. That's what's insane about it.
Comment: Choudary is almost certainly a British agent. Just two years ago, British police were complaining that they couldn't proceed with prosecution of Choudary because MI5 kept blocking them. Choudary was already way up the 'database' food chain back in 1999, when he was Bin Laden's chief recruiter in the UK, sending low-IQ boys of Muslim origin to training camps across the country before they would be shipped out to fight the Anglo-Americans' proxy wars in Chechnya, Kashmir, Yugoslavia and elsewhere.