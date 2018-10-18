© Unknown



Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who is also the former OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Leonid Kozhara, has come forward and madeKozhara's statements bring the EU back to the foundational framework of the Normandy Quartet, and away from US interference, which experts agree has been the major factor in the inability of Kiev to create a lasting peace on those terms.Kozhara - whose record ranging from his tenure leading the OSCE and as Ukraine's chief diplomat is impeccable - is clear: from the point of view of international law,Inarguably, in effect Kozhara is saying that Russia has not invaded Ukraine, and that it is an internal conflict - a civil conflict.The Ukrainian diplomat said this in his speech on October 10th in Brussels at a roundtable in the European Parliament "Minsk II or War: Challenges to Conflict Resolution in Eastern Ukraine".In his former capacity as Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE (the OSCE's term for Chairman, its senior-most position), he speaks now with the experience and expertise of that position. The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office is, according to the OSCE, particularly equipped to understand conflicts:As Ukraine's former chief diplomat, he understands specifically the nature of Ukrainian statehood, its policies, requirements, needs, and operating strategy at the highest level possible. For these reasons, his major statement comes with significant weight, as Kozhara said:The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regretted that the EU "at the time did not insist on ratification of the Minsk agreements", pointing out that the Ukrainian authorities use this circumstance in order not to recognize this document as binding.The Ukrainian diplomat also stated the need to determine the international legal status of hostilities in the east of the country andAccording to him, the concept of "hybrid warfare" was born decades ago during the Cold War and was applied for propagandistic purposes by the United States against the Soviet Union.The former head of the OSCE emphasized the crucial importance of "abandoning the concept of hybrid warfare andLeonid Kozhara also spoke against the idea of the UN peacekeepers entering Donbass:The diplomat thinks that "in fact, Kiev offers the same option as in Kosovo and Bosnia", but, in his opinion, these missions have proven to be ineffective in terms of resolving the conflict.