Claire McCaskill
© Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Senator Claire McCaskill is demanding an investigation into several damning Project Veritas videos that show her and her staff admitting that the Missouri Democrat routinely lies about her positions on Planned Parenthood and gun rights in order to win over moderate Republican voters.

McCaskill is blaming her Republican opponent - State Attorney General Josh Hawley - for the Project Veritas videos, instead of denying that she's lying to voters, KMBC reported.


"It is startling that Josh Hawley would be part of fraudulently embedding somebody in my campaign," McCaskill told KOLR-10 in Springfield, Missouri.

Hawley denied he had anything to do with the videos, calling McCaskill's accusations absurd. "Her campaign is unraveling," Hawley tweeted.


Hawley, an attorney, continued: "Senator, accusing people of crimes is a serious thing. If you have evidence of a crime, please come forward with it immediately. Otherwise, please stop politicizing the legal process for your re-election."


Project Veritas routinely does undercover investigative videos showing liberal politicians and media outfits admitting that they promote leftist propaganda to gaslight Americans on political issues.


James O'Keefe, the president of Project Veritas, mocked Senator McCaskill for demanding an investigation, saying that will ensure that they get even more widespread media coverage.



Claire McCaskill and Josh Hawley are neck-and-neck in the polls, as damaging revelations about McCaskill continue to surface.

Last week, McCaskill was caught on video hiding from the media behind a pillar at a town hall, as BizPac Review reported.

Keep in mind that McCaskill is running on a platform of government transparency while literally hiding from the media.


If McCaskill is scared, she has a right to be. President Trump endorsed her Republican opponent in Missouri - a state he won by 20 points.

Republicans have an excellent chance of flipping McCaskill's seat, thanks to her plunging popularity and numerous scandals.

While McCaskill is hiding out, her opponent Josh Hawley is out front every day meeting with Missouri voters to hear their suggestions for how he can best represent them in the U.S. Senate.