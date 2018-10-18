snow crop
Some farmers in northern Iowa are finally getting back into their fields this week. Monday's USDA crop report showed Iowa's soybean harvest at 19-percent, 11 days behind the average. On Tuesday, April Hemmes - who farms near Hampton - said she was still waiting to start harvesting soybeans.

The harvest was halted this month by heavy rains that turned fields into a muddy mess. Hemmes said her soybeans were coated with two inches heavy, wet snow on Sunday. It's the wettest year she's experienced in 33 years of farming and Hemmes said there's some pod-splitting taking place.

According to the USDA, the 19-percent soybean harvest is the smallest mid-October harvest percentage for Iowa since records began, and the lowest number among the major soybean producing states. Hemmes said, earlier this year, she was excited about her potential soybean yield.