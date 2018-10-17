© AP/Jacquelyn Martin

"We remain very troubled by the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account. We encourage Turkish-Saudi collaboration and look forward to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia conducting a thorough, credible, transparent, and prompt investigation, as announced," the statement said on Tuesday.

G7 member states' foreign ministers are calling for punishing everyone responsible for the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul, the joint statement said.The G7 foreign ministers as well as EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini have also affirmed their commitment to protecting the freedom of expression and free press.Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, went missing on October 2. He was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul where he went to receive papers he needed to remarry.Turkey has expressed concerns that Khashoggiwhile the Saudi government has denied involvement in the case,Saudi Consul General in Istanbul Mohammad Otaibi has left Turkey for Riyadh amid the growing scandal around the disappearance of Khashoggi.