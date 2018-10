© Unknown



George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator.

As Riyadh is accused of allegedly murdering their critic Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey, the key question is how President Erdogan would respond if suspicions are confirmed. My money is on him responding with blood and iron.Khashoggi was allegedly killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey last week.despite the UK's kissing-close relationship with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MbS) and the fact thatSaudi Arabia denies having murdered Khashoggi, a writer on the Washington Post and exiled critic of the absolutist monarchy, inside his country's consulate in Istanbul. But Turkish sources close to President Erdogan say that is the preliminary finding of their police officers examining the alleged scene of the crime.His fiancée waited for him outside the consulate into which he had gone to attend to paperwork in connection to his impending marriage in Turkey.Turkish sources report a 15-man potential hit and disposal team which had flown in from Riyadh and left the country on the day of Khashoggi's disappearance.Khashoggi is/was close to the political line of the Muslim Brotherhood which Erdogan supported in the comic-opera stand-off between the emirate and its bigger neighbor Saudi Arabia. The Qatari-funded international media network is in concert with Turkish media in a chorus of condemnation.If Erdogan keeps schtum about this apparently unspeakable crimeIf he responds severely,and his administration - who are deeply in the pockets of MbS.Precisely because of the Trump family financial exposure to the Saudi regime,(even though the Clinton family are equally in hock to Saudi beneficence).After all, Khashoggi was living in political exile in the United States and working for the country's flagship newspaper, the Washington Post.Britain has been engaged in a kind of Dutch-auction with the US over the "modernizing" Prince, desperately touting for Saudi privatizations to be listed on the stock exchange in London rather than New York, selling weapons worth billions to massacre school children in Yemen and seconding British military personnel to help them do so. Resisting all opposition efforts, from shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and even Corbyn himself, for an arms embargo.The very newspapers which downplayed the crime today were only yesterday accepting lavish advertising of the "rock-star prince" during his recent visit to London, including the liberal Guardian.Inside the kingdom it is impossible to say what the impact of this and subsequent events will be, literally incalculable. The schismatic Al Saud ruling family is already deeply split. MbS only recently was said to be hanging his own relatives upside down in a luxury hotel turned prison until enough money fell out of their pockets to satisfy his shakedown of billions of dollars for his treasury. Whether this crime, or rather its consequences, will be the straw which broke the camel's back only time will tell.The Al Saud family has a long and grisly history of abduction and murder.was famously "kidnapped " whilst still in office by the current Crown prince and humiliatingly forced to fly to Riyadh and make a televised broadcast, like a hostage blinking into the cameras, reversing his policy on internal domestic Lebanese policies.In 2003,was drugged and kidnapped in Geneva by Saudi agents and flown home against his will. At least that's what he said when he escaped and launched a court action against his own family in Switzerland in 2016.Prince Turki bin Bandar Al Saud was another suspected of being abducted and rendered to the kingdom. When he escaped and moved to Paris he began opposition to the regime in 2012. His whereabouts are unknown but a Moroccan newspaper reported that subsequently Morocco detained him and sent him back to Riyadh.Another prince,, a Twitter opponent of the regime, is said also to have been tricked onto a Saudi-bound plane and his current whereabouts are unknown.Despite 80% of Yemen's already poor population facing starvation according to the UN, and scores of thousands of deaths from bombing and from Cholera, Saudi Arabia is no closer to winning the war against its impoverished neighbor than it was when it started.and not just for the hundreds of thousands of dead Syrians. As the Chinese say "sometimes the enemy struggles mightily to lift a huge stone, only to drop it on their own feet."Certainly Trump's recent insult, that he told the Saudi monarch "King: you wouldn't last two weeks in power without our support" can be read that way.My money is on Erdogan responding with blood and iron to the Crown Prince's alleged outrage against Turkish sovereignty. A new sense of outrage might even begin to emerge from the so-called mainstream media fan-club of the rock star prince, though I wouldn't put money on that. In the end, even Elvis had to finally leave the building.