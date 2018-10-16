© Saudi Press Agency



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday suggested the Saudis might have covered up a murder in their Istanbul consulate, a dramatic new twist in the case of the missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Investigators on Monday were allowed access to the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, where Turkey has said a hit team of 15 killed and dismembered Khashoggi.

Erdogan said investigators found surfaces newly painted over, which could indicate an attempt to conceal evidence.

President Donald Trump on Monday said he talked to Saudi King Salman and had begun leaning toward the idea that "rogue killers," not agents of the Saudi state, killed Khashoggi.

Under increasing international pressure, Saudi Arabia is reportedly trying to piece together an alibi over Khashoggi's disappearance.

Saudi Arabia's potential alibi

How is it going for Saudi Arabia now?