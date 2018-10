© Saudi Gazette/AP



1. Is There Evidence Khashoggi Was Murdered?

2. Why Has Turkey Asked Saudi Arabia to Join Its Khashoggi Investigative Team?

3. Are Internal Turkish Issues a Factor in the Khashoggi Affair?

4. What Does the Khashoggi Affair Have to Do with the Gulf Cooperation Council Cold War?

5. Is the Release of Pastor Brunson Related to the Khashoggi Affair?

6. Did U.S. Intelligence Know the Saudis Were Planning an Operation Targeting Khashoggi?

7. How Did a Man with Extensive Ties to Intelligence Services as Well as Extremist Groups Get a Green Card?

8. How Much of U.S. Press Coverage and Expert Opinion Is Shaped by the Pro-Iran 'Echo Chamber'?

9. Why Are Some DC Public Relations Firms Now Worried about Representing the Saudis?

10. Why Are Conservative Policy Analysts and Journalists Advising Trump to Go Hard on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman?

About the Author:

Lee Smith is the media columnist at Tablet.

The discipline shown in the messaging campaign against Saudia Arabia suggests Turkis President Recep Erdogan is managing the Khashoggi file directly.On October 2, Saudi national and U.S. green-card holder Jamal Khashoggi reportedly walked into the Saudi consulate to resolve issues related to his marital status. Through anonymous leaks to the press,It is possible that the circumstances around Khashoggi's disappearance will soon come to light. However, it's equally likely that the passage of time will only further obscure events. To cast some light on the issue, I thought it was worthwhile asking what seem to me the central questions.Turkish sources say there is. The U.S. press has reported that unnamed Turkish officials have told them - or unnamed second-hand Turkish sources had told them -However, no reporters, neither Western nor Turkish, have seen that evidence. If it exists, the Turks have not made it public. In one of the few leaks from the U.S. government, an intelligence official told CNN According to press reports The Turkish foreign minister recently complained that the "[Saudis] aren't cooperating in full extent to uncover the circumstances of Khashoggi's disappearance. We would like to see a genuine cooperation from them."If Saudi Arabia is suspected of abducting or killing Khashoggi,even giving a potential suspectFurther, if there is audio and video evidence that a Saudi team killed Khashoggi, as Turkish and U.S. media report, there is no need for an investigation - the case has already been solved.The Turks' two irreconcilable diplomatic tracks-official channels offering Saudi a role in the investigation while unnamed sources accuse it of murder -It's unclear what the terms are.Because the Turkish figures and officials leaking to the press are anonymous, it's not clear if, or to what extent, they represent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Could the sources be hostile to Erdogan?Two years ago, his opponents attempted to overthrow him, leaving hundreds of Turks dead. Erdogan responded by rounding up followers of the former ally he blames for the coup, Fethullah Gulen, a Muslim cleric who has lived in Pennsylvania for nearly two decades. Gulen, like Khashoggi, has a green card, reportedly facilitated by CIA officials.Presumably, Erdogan has mostly rid his police force of the Gulenists who once dominated it. However, some sources identifying as police are challenging pieces of evidence that the Ankara government is using to illustrate Saudi guilt.The discipline shown in the messaging campaign-accuse Riyadh through leaks and reveal nothing in public -However, his overall management of the crisis may make him vulnerable, again, to domestic rivals.Since spring 2017, thehas been split, with senior partner Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) pitted against another U.S. ally, Qatar. Riyadh and Abu Dhabi accused Doha of supporting terrorism and getting too close to Iran, and imposed an embargo on their junior partner.Turkey sided with Qatar, where it has a military base. Erdogan has sought to heal relations with Riyadh but still has problems with the UAE as well as Abu Dhabi's sprawling client, Egypt.publishing the most garish rumors, like the prospect that Khashoggi was cut into pieces. It's not known what role Doha may be playing behind the scenes, butThus the Khashoggi affair is another battleground in the GCC Cold War.Turkish press sources say no. Trump said there was no deal to get back Andrew Brunson. However, the timing of the pastor's release seems to say otherwise.There were rumors in July of a deal to free Brunson.The Trump administration sanctioned Turkish officials, and warned that an already damaged Turkish economy was vulnerable to more sanctions.After July's events, Brunson's lawyer filed a motion, and it was expected the pastor would be released from house arrest, although his passport would not yet be returned.The fact that Ankara is bargaining with Riyadh suggests thatThus the release of Brunson is almost certainly related to the Khashoggi affair.According to press reports,. A CNN story indicates that the United States likely found the information in reviewing its intercepts after Khashoggi went missing.while an ally was planning an operation conducted on the soil of a NATO memberSaudi intelligence officials have historically enjoyed a close relationship with their U.S. counterparts, especially since 9/11, which raises an important question:Did anyone else know the Saudis were going after him?Khashoggi writes a column for the Washington Post and worked at a number of Saudi media organizations, print and broadcast. Broadly speaking, he is a journalist, as the U.S. press is describing him - with the caveat that most Arab journalists primarily serve the political masters who pay and protect them, and often represent the interests of intelligence services.Khashoggi reportedly joined the Muslim Brotherhood in the 1970s and continues to advocate for political Islam. He called the late Saudi dissident Osama Bin Laden a friend and mourned his death at least prior to 9/11.So how did a former Saudi official with ties to intelligence services, connections to the Muslim Brotherhood, and a long history with a terrorist responsible for nearly 3,000 deaths on U.S. soil obtain permanent resident status?Khashoggi must have important American patrons, because even though he reportedly moved to the United States in 2017,According to the Washington Post's David Ignatius: "Friends helped Khashoggi obtain a visa that allowed him to stay in the United States as a permanent resident."He was station chief in Riyadh from 1996-1999, when Khashoggi's patron Turki al-Faisal was head of Saudi's general intelligence directorate.To market the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, theBut Obama's signature foreign policy initiative was not only or even primarily an arms control deal. Rather,and traditional American allies,downgraded.Obama-era officials rightly saw the Trump administration as a threat to undo Obama's policies.He made his first foreign visit to Saudi Arabia and moved the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.Soon after Khashoggi fell out of public view, former Obama aides To punish Saudi, they named specific policies. In particular, they argued that It's hardly coincidental that Khashoggi himself had made similar points in a September Washington Post column In the article, Khashoggi questioned the crown prince's legitimacy as ruler of Saudi Arabia and custodian of Islam's two holiest shrines.The inability, Khashoggi wrote, "of Saudi authorities in preventing Houthi missiles from being fired in the first place serves as an embarrassing reminder thatKhashoggi's criticism of other policies implemented by Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS) - like trying to rein in Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri - also synchronized with echo chamber talking points.It should come as no surprise that the Obama echo chamber used the Khashoggi affair as an opportunity to sound its anti-Saudi talking points. As a Saudi voice critical of MBS,How much is U.S. reporting and opinion regarding the Khashoggi affair shaped by the pro-Iran echo chamber?Washington DC lobbyists and public relations firms, who represent some of the world's worst, now appear to believe that the Saudis are beyond the pale. Is it because some of their other clients - like African despots, Central Asian oligarchs, and Latin American drug lords - don't like the odor? No, it's againBoth sides, Saudi Arabia/UAE and Qatar, haveMany inside the Beltway have profited handsomely from the GCC conflict. Others, however, paid a price for putting themselves in the middle of warring tribes. For instance, the UAE-allied former finance chairman of the Republican National Committee chairman Elliott Broidy was targeted by the Qataris, who hacked his wife's emails and leaked them to the New York Times.Having acquired over the last several years the customs and manners of Arab media outlets, it's only fittingSince Trump looks with favor on Saudi and the UAE, the media considers them enemies, too.That's why Congress's hometown paper, the Washington Post, is warning the Saudis' friends, allies, and employeesIn other words, as long as publicists and lobbyists work for the Saudis, they can hardly expect the Post to give their other clients a fair hearing.The dynamic public relations blitz waged on behalf of the 30-something heir to the throne appears to have backfired. It raised expectations way too high.After winning praise from columnists like Thomas Friedman and Washington policy experts impressed by his favorable views toward political reform, Israel, women's empowerment, and privatizing the economy, MBS stock has tumbled precipitously the last two weeks. Many of his former fans are barking the loudest because after they gave him the seal of approval,Prominent GOP policy experts and neoconservative journalists Now, they, too, demand that the Trump administration should punish the crown prince.They propose, however, no back-up plan should the shaming campaign by Saudi's American patron weaken MBS' position, or even remove him from the line of succession. After all, plenty of members of his family have it out for him after he locked down and penalized hundreds of princes last year as part of an anti-corruption campaign.Most of the foreign policy establishment's MBS advocates misunderstood his appeal from the start. They liked him because he appeared to be a liberal, and he encouraged that conviction, casting trifles in their path - movie theatres, music concerts, women behind the wheel, etc.His youth is important not because it signals a tech-savvy reformer with liberal impulses who will come to turn the kingdom into a democracy. He sees that Saudi Arabia is in a vulnerable position. Oil is not a long-term solution. Nor are there easy fixes found in the freedom agenda slogans chanted by those who now want to hobble him.If he doesn't, Saudi Arabia is in big trouble and so is everyone else.- including the experts, analysts, and pundits who now counsel punishing MBS, even though they, like virtually everyone else, have no idea what is at the bottom of the Khashoggi affair.