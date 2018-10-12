© Jess Gleeson



An Israel court has ordered two New Zealand women to pay damages for harming the "artistic welfare" of three Israeli teenagers after the pop star Lorde cancelled a planned performance in Tel Aviv.Judge Mirit Fohrer ruled that Justine Sachs and Nadia Abu-Shanab of New Zealand must pay damages to Israeli teenagers Shoshana Steinbach, Ayelet Wertzel and Ahuva Frogel totalling more than NZ$18,000 for writing a letter urging the singer to cancel her concert in Tel Aviv, the Jerusalem Post reports.It is believed to be the first effective use of a 2011 Israeli law allowing civil lawsuits of anyone who encourages a boycott of Israel.The Israeli teenagers claimed their "artistic welfare" was damaged because of the cancellationIt remained unclear whether the claimants would be able to collect the cash. Legal experts said the judgement was not automatically enforceable under New Zealand law, andas they were not in Israel when they wrote the open letter and did not participate in the court process in any way.A spokesperson for the New Zealand ministry of foreign affairs saidwhether the claim for damages was enforceable.In December 2017 the Grammy winning New Zealand pop star Lorde cancelled her planned June 2018 concert in Tel AvivThe lawsuit argued that Lorde's response on Twitter after receiving the letter showed her decision was directly influenced by the New Zealand women's plea."I have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show,"Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, president of the Shurat HaDin NGO, who filed the suit called the ruling "precedent-setting"."This decision makes it clear that anyone who calls for a boycott against the state of Israel could find themselves liable for damages and need to pay compensation to those hurt by the boycott call, if they're in Israel or outside it," Darshan-Leitner told the Jerusalem Post.In a joint statement on Friday, Sachs and Abu-Shanab saidto help pay the damages, but had no intention of doing so. Instead, the women have started a crowdfunding page to raise funds for The Gaza Mental Health Foundation."Our advice from New Zealand legal experts has been clear:," the statement read."They also continue to believe that this is a stunt of which... We've contacted the relevant people in our government in the hope they can make it clear that New Zealand will not stand by and allow Israel to attempt to bully its citizens."At the time that calls for the boycott began, Lorde said she had received an "overwhelming number of messages and letters" regarding the issue."Dear Lorde ... we're two young women based in Aotearoa, one Jewish, one Palestinian," wrote Sachs and Abu-Shanab in their open letter."We can play an important role in challenging injustice today. We urge you to act in the spirit of progressive New Zealanders who came before you and continue their legacy."The cultural boycott of Israel through the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement launched in 2005 and has gathered momentum in recent years even if its economic impact remains negligible.Lorde has been contacted for comment.