Frontier Airlines said a woman had to be escorted off a flight bound for Cleveland Tuesday night due to a squirrel.Frontier said a passenger boarded Flight 1612 in Orlando, saying the squirrel was an emotional support animal.The airline said theFrontier said "rodents, including squirrels are not allowed" on its flights.The passenger was advised of the policy and asked to get off the plane.The airline said when she refused,Police eventually escorted her off the plane and took her to the main terminal.The flight was set to be on its way to Cleveland later Tuesday evening.