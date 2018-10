© Jewish Business News



Critics of US President Donald Trump were quick to accuse him of anti-Semitism over a tweet claiming that women accosting senators over Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were paid by liberal billionaire George Soros."The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don't fall for it!" Trump tweeted on Friday. "Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love!"Outrage ensued, obviously. ThinkProgress, the media arm of John Podesta's Center for American Progress think tank,. A Slate editor chimed in, calling Trump's wordsAnd a staff writer for The Atlantic called it a "conspiracy theory that a rich Jewish boogeyman is making women claim to have been raped and assaulted."Columnists for the New York Times and the Washington Post were quick to follow, denouncing what they said wasand adding a splash of guilt by association.In July 2017, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Hungary, the Israeli ambassador in Budapest condemned anti-Semitism in relation to a campaign poster depicting Soros negatively. The Israeli Foreign Ministry quickly reacted to clarify the statement, explaining that criticism of Soros was legitimate, because the Hungarian-born billionaire "continuously undermines Israel's democratically elected governments" and funds organizations "that defame the Jewish state and seek to deny it the right to defend itself."Speaking of conspiracy theories, though, an Atlantic Council hunter for Russian witches was quick to accuse "the Russians" - specifically, RT - of being behind the whole Soros story.RT's sin, you see, wasA common thread in all these reports is the Center for Popular Democracy (CPD), which organized some of the protests against Trump's Supreme Court nominee from day one. It was CPD activists and executives that led the ambush of Senator Jeff Flake in a Capitol Hill elevator, as well as several of his colleagues at the Washington National Airport.Public records show that Soros's Open Society Foundation is one of the major donors to CPD, giving $130,000 in 2014 and $1,164,500 in 2015. Soros gave an additional $1.5 million to the group in 2016 and 2017.