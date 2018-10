© Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES / AFP

Actress and singer Bette Midler has been verbally flayed online after an ill-judged hot take stating: "Women are the n-word of the world."Midler initially defended the tweet by drawing attention to the cause-du-jour, Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, while also claiming she was invoking the sentiments of Yoko Ono, who infamously penned a song with her late husband John Lennon called ' Woman is the N***er of the world ', in 1972.Once again, however, backlash was immediate, intense and unrelenting. She was then accused of 'whitesplaining' as a means of damage limitation.