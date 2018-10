© PIDA/Engineerisk, étude du risque avalanche

US indictments

British accusations

Netherlands expels four 'GRU agents'

Canada under threat?

The accusations were leveled almost simultaneously byclaiming they had targeted the Organization for the Prevention of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) - the watchdog agency that has been responsible for investigating the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in March.US prosecutors say that the alleged Russian cyber attackers were targeting officials who supported a ban on Russian athletes competing in international sporting events.They also blamed Russia for the 2017which caused disruption at metro stations and an airport in Ukraine, as well as at Russian media outlets and the Russian central bank.In a characteristically dramatic statement, British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt saidThe Netherlands got in on the action, too, announcing that it hadclaiming they too had been targeting the Hague-based OPCW. The Dutch defense minister Ank Bijleveld said the agents worked for the Russian military intelligence GRU agency and that they hadAppearing at the Dutch media conference, the UK ambassador to the Netherlands Peter Wilson also alleged thatThe four men expelled by the Netherlands are included in the list of seven men the US announced indictments against.Not wanting to feel left out, Canada also joined the chorus of accusations on Thursday, saying thatand that Russia had been acting outside the bounds of appropriate behavior.The statement from Global Affairs Canada said that some of the alleged Russian attacksand cited awhich had its systems compromised by a malware attack.Canada said it had assessed with "high confidence" that GRU was responsible for the attack.Russia has dismissed the allegations as a coordinated media attack timed to coincide with a NATO meeting on cyber-warfare. The Russian ambassador to Britain, Alexander Yakovenko, said that the accusations, together with a lack of proof, are intended to tarnish Russia's reputation."We see a well-coordinated campaign to discredit Russia. Of course, from my point of view that's unacceptable," he said.Reacting directly to Hunt's accusations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the "diabolical perfume cocktail" of new allegations must be the product of someone with a "rich imagination".