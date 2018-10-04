© Christinne Muschi/Reuters

"This attempt, to access the secure systems of an international organization working to rid the world of chemical weapons, demonstrates again the GRU's disregard for the global values and rules that keep us all safe,"

"ready today to provide cyber-support to our allies," and added: "I've seen enough of the evidence to say the Dutch and the British are 100 percent accurate in who they've attributed this to."

for their alleged role in leaking Olympic athletes' drug-test data, and targeting organizations probing the poisoning of the Skripals in the UK.The hackers' efforts have beenProsecutors say that the intelligence officials, who apparently worked for Russia's GRU military intelligence agency,They also allegedlya watchdog group that had been investigating a series of poisonings in the UK, which the British government has blamed on Russia.The suspects have been named asThe men are currently believed to be in Russia and therefore unable to answer to the charges. Still, DoJ assistant Attorney General John Demers told reporters thatProsecutors claim that the 'attacks' often took place remotely, from Russia.In the case of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) hack, the suspects reportedly registered fictitious domain names associated with the agency, and sent out 'phishing' emails to officials, requesting their usernames and passwords. Meanwhile, a team was dispatched to Rio de Janeiro, where they holed up in a hotel alongside WADA officials and gained access to the hotel's WiFi routers.In an indictment that reads like a spy thriller, it is alleged that theThey "developed and utilized malware and hacking tools," and bought computer equipment with cryptocurrency to cover their tracks.As the men are unlikely to face extradition to the US for these charges, Mueller's indictment is largely symbolic. In issuing Thursday's indictment however, prosecutors say their goal is to bring the accused "to Pittsburgh and put them in jail."Speaking at a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium,Russia has repeatedly and emphatically denied any involvement with the poisoning of double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, and has called the allegations "spy mania."Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova dubbed the latest British allegations the product of someone with a "rich imagination." "It's some kind of a diabolical perfume cocktail [of allegations]," Zakharova told reporters.