© Dutch Ministry of Defence



© Dutch Ministry of Defence



'Rich imagination'

The Netherlands expelled four Russian intelligence officers in April, who allegedly targeted the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said during a media conference on Thursday. The minister insists that the Russian agents were targeting the Hague-based chemical weapons watchdog. Four Russian intelligence officers were expelled from the country in April, she added.According to Bijleveld, the alleged operation was disrupted on April 13.Dutch Major General Onno Eichelsheim, who also spoke at the media conference, insists that the Russians "were not on vacation" and one of the men had €20,000 ($23,000) in cash. The Russian ambassador to the Netherlands has been summoned to the country's Foreign Ministry, officials said. He claimed the alleged attack was linked to the OPCW investigation into the poisoning of Sergey and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury.The Russian Foreign Ministry described the Dutch allegations as "spy mania" towards Moscow.Wilson echoed anHunt also said the UK was discussing the possibility of further sanctions against Russia with its allies.Reacting to Hunt's accusations, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the allegations the product of someone with a "rich imagination." "It's some kind of a diabolical perfume cocktail [of allegations]," Zakharova told reporters on Thursday.