Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Booker said that Kavanaugh's "credibility has been challenged by intimates" in his life and that "enough questions" have been raised to justify moving on to a new candidate for the Supreme Court, whether he is guilty of sexual assault or not. Kavanaugh has been accused of attempted rape by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, but has denied that the assault, which allegedly took place in 1982, ever happened.
Booker also said the US was facing a "moral moment" and that Americans should ask themselves: "Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment?" But the senator's seeming indifference to Kavanaugh's innocence or guilt quickly raised eyebrows online.
Comment: Moral moment, and he would know?? Judicial Watch files complaint against New Jersey Dem Cory Booker for ethics violation
Former White House advisor Sebastian Gorka tweeted that Booker had engaged in "character assassination" of Kavanaugh and had no right to suggest that his innocence or guilt was irrelevant. In another tweet, Gorka reminded his followers that Booker himself had admitted groping a girl in high school when he was 15 years old.
Donald Trump Jr. also responded to Booker, saying he had "slandered" Kavanaugh for weeks "in order to ruin his life" and said that people who agreed with Booker are "truly sick".
Other Twitter users were also quick to criticize Booker, calling him a "conman," a "disgrace" to the country and saying he should be given a "copy of the constitution" to read.
Conservative commentator Michelle Malkin said Booker had dismissed the "devastating impact of false, uncorroborated allegations in the courts of public opinion" on what coincidentally was International Wrongful Conviction Day.
Booker was also accused of attempting to draw the spotlight onto himself with a dramatic speech at last week's hearing, during which Ford and Kavanaugh testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. One Twitter user commented that he seemed to be working on securing a "daytime Emmy nomination" for his performance.
President Trump even made reference to Booker at a rally in Mississippi on Tuesday, mocking him for his defense of Ford and saying he had been "such a bad mayor" for the city of Newark.
Comment: Dems are no longer attempting to hide behind a cloak of objectivity, and certainly neither is the media. MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle (whose own Twitter feed is choked with anti-Trump tweets) has freely admitted that the media is 'going after Kavanaugh', noting that the debacle has provided a distraction from Mueller's Russiagate farce.