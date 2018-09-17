Last week, Booker violated rules of the U.S. Senate during confirmation hearings for Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Booker admitted his wrongdoing because he was trying to look like a hero for leftists. He said at the time that he would accept the consequences for doing so. Well, here you go Senator Spartacus.
CNS News reports:
Judicial Watch Files Ethics Complaint Against Sen. Cory Booker For Violating Senate RulesYou can read the full complaint here.
The government watchdog group Judicial Watch delivered a letter on Wednesday to the U.S. Senate Select Committee on Ethics requesting that it investigate Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) for his "admitted violation [of] Senate rules by releasing confidential records through his social media accounts," said the organization in a Sept. 12 press release.
In a Sept. 7 tweet, Sen. Booker said, "I broke committee rules by reading from 'committee confidential' docs." Also, in a Sept. 9 Facebook post, Booker said, "And the classification of many documents as "Committee Confidential" is a sham... I willfully violate these sham rules. I fully accept any consequences that might arise from my actions including expulsion."
The Democratic senator also opened a Dropbox account that is accessible to the public. It contains documents and is headed, "Booker Confidential - Kavanaugh Hearing Documents."
"Senator Booker, in an absurd invocation of 'Spartacus,' explicitly invited his expulsion from the Senate in his egregious violation of the rules and contempt for the rule of law and the Constitution," said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.
"Will the Senate assert the rule of law in the Booker case or allow mob rule to be the new standard?" asked Fitton.
Booker is likely to run for president in 2020. That's one of the main reasons he and Kamala Harris of California made such fools of themselves last week, grandstanding for TV coverage.
Comment: One does not simply become a New Jersey politician. You have to be a special kind of corrupt to gain that dishonor. See: