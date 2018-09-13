So, here are the dumbest things that happened in the Kavanaugh confirmation hearing:
Kamala Harris
The Kavanaugh hearings were less a study of the Supreme Court nominee than an audition for the 2020 Democratic nomination. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., stood out - and not in a good way.
After this exchange and away from the hearing room, Harris assured and reassured reporters that she had "reliable" evidence Kavanaugh had had the potentially unethical conversation she was referring to.
Like a bad prosecutor trying to prejudice a jury, she even cited Kavanaugh's initial hesitation to answer as further evidence of her assertion. But it turned out she was just plain bluffing - and lying. She had no evidence of any such conversation. Kavanaugh subsequently had a chance to inspect the roster of the law firm in question. The moment he unequivocally denied her charge, she folded her bluff.
Cory Booker
If you thought Harris' line of questioning was propelling her to the top spot of the Democratic primary, wait until you get a load of New Jersey's Cory Booker.
Booker claims this to be his "Spartacus" moment, hoping to be punished by the Senate. But it was literally all theatrics. The documents dubbed "committee confidential" were cleared for release just a few hours before Booker made a scene. The documents that Booker had released weren't even a bombshell. He was hoping to paint Kavanaugh as someone who was sympathetic to racial profiling, but all it said was that Kavanaugh actually opposed racial profiling.
John Cornyn
If the documents that Cory Booker "courageously" released were cleared hours before, Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn clearly didn't get the memo.
With Booker willing to look like a fool, it could have been an easy win for the GOP. However, Cornyn got sucked right into Booker's game and gave him the attention and opposition he was craving. Cornyn should've known about the documents being cleared for release.
Handshake Gate
This is one of those confusing moments in politics that you're not entirely sure what happened, but because the person being rebuffed was a parent of a Parkland shooting victim, the media lost its mind.
It's tough to say what was heard in the exchange or what Kavanaugh thought in his head, but it's difficult to say he's a man lacking empathy for a grieving father, especially when he's in such a hostile setting.
If a man you didn't know came up to you while your guard was up and offered to shake your hand, knowing that everyone's watching you, would you play it safe and just walk away? That's what Kavanaugh seemed to do here, and he got pummeled by the media for it.
On top of that, this tweet from Guttenberg before the hearing shows you that the whole incident was staged. He was looking to create a scene.
White Power Gate
This is the type of conspiracy theory that makes you ponder if President Trump truly broke people's brains.
That's Zina Bash, a Republican attorney and operative. She moved her hand, and the Left literally thought she was flashing the white power hand symbol. Never mind that she's a Mexican-American descendant of Holocaust survivors; many on the Left were convinced that she was flashing a white power sign before mainstream media outlets began correcting the record.
About the author
Siraj Hashmi is a commentary video editor and writer for the Washington Examiner. He previously served as assisting editor for Red Alert Politics and was an associate producer at SiriusXM Radio.
Comment: Kavanaugh was nominated for the Supreme Court because he aligns with Trump's policies, as any sitting president would do. Unfortunately for Judge Kavanugh, there is no candidate Trump could choose that would be acceptable to the 'woke' Dems.