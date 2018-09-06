Adam Schindler, a digital strategy consultant, said he interviewed Tom Schlueter, Chris Dundas, and Burton Purvis. The trio said while they were waiting in line to attend the hearing, they witnessed protesters being paid to cause trouble.
"We got here at about 8:15 and there was already 100 people in line, and most of them would be probably classified as 'opposing everything going on with Judge Kavanaugh,'" Schlueter said.
"There were people who had come along who had a bag of money, and people would hand them a piece of paper. And then they would give them money. So we know money was exchanged for some of the people to be here, just to protest.Chris Dundas said he was annoyed by the paid thugs, who apparently had no real political convictions but just wanted to make a quick buck.
They were actually told, we heard them say this, 'When you go in, we want you to yell, to scream, and even possibly to get arrested.'"
"If you have to pay somebody to protest, that's [pathetic]," Dundas said. "Being arrested and being proud of it. Some women came back from these hearings and they seemed disappointed they were not arrested."
Burton Purvis observed that the protesters were organized behind-the-scenes even though on TV, the protests seemed genuine.
"The most telling thing was listening to them giving names and addresses, so when they were arrested, they were keeping a record and celebrating who got arrested," Purvis recounted. "It was just to have some kind of disruption of the process."
Adam Schindler tweeted that contrary to what Democratic Senator Cory Booker claimed, "this was not 'democracy in action.' It's paid activism in action."
These "protesters" bought matching "handmaid" outfits.
MSNBC reporter Kasie Hunt confirmed suspicions of a coordinated protest at the Kavanaugh hearing.
"Democrats plotted coordinated protest strategy over the holiday weekend and all agreed to disrupt and protest the hearing, sources tell me," Hunt tweeted. "Dem leader Chuck Schumer led a phone call and committee members are executing now."
As BizPac Review previously reported, Democratic senators and protesters tried to hijack Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearing by shouting and making fools of themselves in front of the cameras.
There have been longstanding rumors that most of the anti-Trump protests that have occurred since his election were staged by paid disruptors.
In 2016, countless Craigslist ads were posted across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and other big cities that offered up to $1,500 a week for people to engage in "Stop Trump" movements.
Ads posted on CraigsList in Seattle sought to recruit full-time, part-time, and permanent paid protesters. The job ads underscored that no previous experience or skills were required, so it's perfect for liberals.
"We are looking for motivated individuals who are seeking Full-Time, Part-Time, and Permanent positions," one ad read.
Ladies and gentlemen, this is today's radical left: Thuggery, protests, and violence. No solutions, no platform, no mojo.