Scratch below the surface of Kushner's past and you will uncover the corrupt world of New Jersey and New York politics, the Port Authority, organized crime, and a pay-to-play system that would make Hillary and Bill blush: bribery and blackmail, trysts and affairs, conspiracy and collusion, revolving-door nepotism, backstabbing and lobbying for the interests of a foreign state. As Ryan Dawson of Anti-Neocon Report puts it, "Crooks are using the state to enrich themselves and then using this wealth to further the interest of the Israeli regime and its grip over America money, media, and military power."
Today on the Truth Perspective we discuss Dawson's 2017 documentary God Is Not A Real Estate Agent: Trump's Zionist Ball & Chain, which goes into all these topics in depth.
Running Time: 01:23:54
Download: OGG, MP3
