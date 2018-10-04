© Wiki



The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Center (UWI SRC) on Tuesday reported there have been high levels of seismic activity at the Kick 'em Jenny underwater volcano in the past few days.Grenada's National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) said in a statement that since the episode began on the afternoon of September 30, several events have taken place. The largest of those occurred on Monday at 3:24 a.m., 3:35 a.m. and 3:56 a.m. of magnitudes 3.5, 3.5 and 3.3 respectively.The UWI SRC said it is currently analysing the data and will update further after complete processing,NaDMA has informed marine interests and the general public that the threat level at the volcano, located about five miles north of Grenada, remains at yellow, so the exclusion zone of 1.5 kilometres must continue to be observed."NaDMA in collaboration with the UWI SRC will continue to monitor, update and inform as necessary," the agency said in its statement.Kick 'Em Jenny rises 1 300 m (4 265 ft) above the sea floor.CMC