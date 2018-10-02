One of the cauldrons in the ice cap of Vatnajökull
© Tómas Guðbjartsson
One of the cauldrons in the ice cap of Vatnajökull above the monster volcano Bárðarbunga.
A sharp earthquake swarm was detected in the Bárðarbunga caldera early morning today, Monday. A 3.0 magnitude quake, with an epicenter 7.6 km (4.7 mi) east of Bárðarbunga peak, on the eastern edge of the caldera of the central volcano, at a depth of 3.4 km (2.1 miles) was detected at 6:09 in the morning. Half a dozen smaller aftershocks were detected.

The Bárðarbunga system has been showing increasing levels of activity for the past year or so, following the 2014-15 Holuhraun eruption at the northern edge of the system.