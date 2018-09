© Reuters



Canada was rebuked on Monday by a group of world leaders and experts on drug policy for endorsing a Trump-led declaration renewing the "war on drugs" and for passing up a critical moment to provide global leadership on drug regulation.The Trudeau government's decision to sign on to the declaration , released by the White House on the sidelines of U.S. President Donald Trump's first attendance at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, contradicts Ottawa's previous skepticism of Washington's drugs war at home and abroad, and comes just weeks before cannabis legalization in Canada.Former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark said she believed that both Canada and Mexico − which also signed the declaration even though president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has repeatedly said that the "war on drugs" has failed and he will pursue new policy − likely have signed on reluctantly, held hostage by the North American free-trade agreement talks in Washington, over which a critical deadline looms.Countries that signed the "Global Call to Action on the World Drug Problem" were promised an invitation for their leader to attend a kick-off event with Mr. Trump in New York.Early on, the United States enlisted Russia and the Philippines −− as "co-hosts" of the statement.A panel of the former heads of government who lead the Global Commission on Drug Policy, a respected, non-partisan body, said here that they had expected Canada not to sign.Ms. Clark added, "It's giving in to bullying and extortion and it's outrageous."She speculated that it was the state of NAFTA talks that got Canada and Mexico to sign. "Knowing the New York environment very well - I suspect that many countries have come under great pressure to sign for a range of reasons - they may, for example, be involved in delicate negotiations with the U.S. at the present time."Nick Clegg, the former deputy prime minister of Britain, called the Canadian endorsement a diplomatic decision rather than a policy one."I guess there was a judgment to be made, which from my days in government I can understand, why they did it - if you're fighting lots of battles at once, you probably decide which battles to choose," he said.But he said that Canada's actions speak louder than the statement endorsed in New York.Mr. Clegg, Ms. Clark and others were in Mexico City for the launch of a commission report entitled Regulation: the Responsible Control of Drugs, released here in recognition of the brutal toll the drug war has taken on this country, where at least 100,000 people have died in the militarized response to narco-trafficking. Mr. Lopez Obrador has said that he will take a different tack from his predecessors.Commission members emphasized this point on Monday. "The international drug control system ... has to evolve to meet the needs of the reform-minded states and there are such states - Canada is the latest example," Ms. Clark said."Canada has moved to legal regulation of cannabis knowing that a strict interpretation of the current international drug compliance system would see it non-compliant."Reuters