Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced yesterday that Moscow will supply S-300 anti-missile systems to Syria within two weeks. This development followed the downing of a Russian reconnaissance plane by Syrian forces, who hit the plane when they tried to repel an Israeli Air Force attack.The Jewish State will think twice before it orders its pilots to carry out an attack on Syrian land.A few days ago I published an article onThe Yom Kippur war (1973), that is perceived by Israelis as the lowest moment in their young history, was a direct outcome of the post 1967 'euphoria.' Tragically enough, Jewish history is an endless story of 'Golden Ages' followed by 'sudden' havocs, pogroms and shoas.The Syrian anti-aircraft unit will reportedly be equipped with the latest Russian tracking and guidance systems. Russian forces will also use some advanced electronic weapons including devices intended to prevent satellite communications off the coast of Syria. Israeli pilots may have to use maps again.Though Israel claims that its pilots are trained to deal with the S-300, they are likely to restrain Israeli aggression over Syria. It is expected that the anti air batteries will be operated, at least in the near future, by Russian military.Once again, like a prophecy that fulfils itself, the Jewish State brings disasters on itself, succumbing to the Yom Kippur syndrome.