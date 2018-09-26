© BBC

and the BBC are yet to delete the erroneous tweet.The tweet read: "Donald Trump tells UN General Assembly "war will follow" after his decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran, who he accuses of "slaughter in Syria and Yemen."in which they used the hashtag "#honestmistake." However their contrition didn't stretch far enough for them to delete the false tweet. Their inability to do so drew ire from many on social media.Trump drew laughter from the assembly hall when he hailed his administration's unparalleled achievements since coming to office. The rest of the president's speech addressed issues including peace on the Korean peninsula, the brewing trade war with China and tensions with Iran, where the BBC made their mistake.