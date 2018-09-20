© RT



Mosul - Iraq's second-largest city and the former Islamic State capital - is still reeling a year after the terrorists were driven out. Bad blood and a thirst for revenge still divide people there.But thousands of people in Mosul still pledged allegiance to IS - some driven by their propaganda, others by hunger or simply fear.Some of those who worked as IS enforcers or officials survived the siege last year and are still living in the city. The local SWAT police hunt for them every night, raiding houses and questioning family members and neighbors of suspected IS members.There are similar moods among the Mosul civil defense, whose grim task is to search the ruins left after the siege for bodies.Saying that this is done unceremoniously would be a great understatement. Some would kick a plastic bag full of remains to express disdain.And there are many people living in Mosul who face suspicion and outright abuse due to guilt by association. Widows of IS members. Men whose brothers or uncles joined the jihadists. Children of those men. Some 80 percent of families in Mosul had this or that member join the terrorists.