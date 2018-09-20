© Twitter: Julie Grant @JulieGrantEsq



One person has been killed and four others injured following a shooting at a Pennsylvania court office, according to local authorities.The shooting occurred at the offices of Magisterial District Judge Daniel Shimshock.At least four people have been hospitalized and one has been pronounced dead at the scene, a Fayette County Emergency Management spokesperson told media. Unconfirmed reports suggest that the deceased person was the gunman.Local resident Rosa Goff, who was waiting for a hearing at the court, told the Observer-Reporter that she saw a man chasing a woman toward the municipal building and firing multiple times, before running past her into the building.she said.Another witness by the name of Todd said the woman had been shot in the arm, and that he used his belt to help slow the bleeding. He added that people in the waiting room were also shot.Todd said.Sources told CBS Pittsburgh that the shooting wasState police are at the school and children are being released to their parents. Students who attend a local middle school are being transported to a nearby fire station where they can be picked up by their parents.The Fayette County Coroner has been called the scene following the shooting.The shooting occurred in Masontown,at the 2010 census. It is located 65 miles from Pittsburgh and is considered part of the city's metro area.