© Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

US President Donald Trump said the results of the latest meeting between Kim Jong-un and Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang and their joint declaration were "very exciting."Trump in particular praised the North Korean leader's willingness to allow international monitors to witness the dismantling of the nation's missile and rocket engine test site.Trump tweeted.Following Moon's historic visit to the North Korean capital, unprecedented steps towards reconciliation and denuclearization on the peninsula have been spelled out in the joint declaration."The North expressed its willingness to continue taking additional steps, such as permanent shutdown of the Yongbyon nuclear facility, should the United States take corresponding measures under the spirit of the June 12 North Korea-US joint statement," the declaration said, as quoted by Yonhap.The North Korea-US talks had somewhat stalled in the months after the historic Singapore summit in June, and especially after Trump cancelled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang last month, citing the lack of progress in the denuclearization process.