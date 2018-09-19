© KBS via Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have signed a joint statement following their bilateral talks in Pyongyang. The countries' defense chiefs have meanwhile signed a separate military pact.The Koreas' armed forces will establish and operate a "joint military committee" to discuss the implementation of the military agreement on a "permanent basis," Moon Jae-in noted.Speaking to the press on the outcome of Moon's visit to North Korea, Kim noted that the "agreement at Pyongyang summit will advance an era of peace, prosperity."He also agreed to travel soon to South Korea to meet Moon for the fourth time since the reconciliation effort between the neighbors began with the Olympic Peace diplomacy earlier this year.Moon meanwhile told reporters that the neighbors finally managed to agree to "specific denuclearization steps."Moon arrived in North Korea on Tuesday morning for the third face-to-face meeting with his counterpart. Previously, the leaders held talks on April 27 and May 26 in the border village of Panmunjom, in an unprecedented effort to reconcile the two nations following the Korean War (1950-53).One of the major breakthroughs of the Pyongyang summit was the consent given by the North to allow international inspectors to document a "permanent dismantlement" of its key missile facilities.The Korean Peninsula should turn into a "land of peace without nuclear weapons and nuclear threats," he noted.the joint statement said.