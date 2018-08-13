South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un are set to hold their third summit in the North Korean capital in September, Yonhap reports citing the results of high-level talks.

"We agreed to hold an inter-Korean summit within September in Pyongyang," the two sides said in a joint press statement issued after their delegations held talks in Panmunjom on Monday, according to Yonhap. The exact date of the meeting has not been announced.

The delegations also agreed to engage in "more active enforcement" of the historic declaration signed by Kim and Moon after their first meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in April. The two met again in the same place just one month later, when the North Korean leader was already set to hold his first summit with US President Donald Trump.

The historic intra-Korean summit in April resulted in a promising declaration, announcing the beginning of a "new age of peace." Seoul and Pyongyang said they are aiming to completely denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and establish "a firm peace regime."