but will discuss the impact of Moses on the nation's founding documents, following a vote by the State Board of Education.The move, which is so far preliminary, is an effort to streamline the curriculum, according to the Dallas Morning News.So, a volunteer group of teachers has been appointed by the board to grade the significance of various people.The former Democratic Party candidate - the first woman to run for president - was not the only historic figure to be earmarked for erasure from the state curriculum in the traditionally Republican state.from the mandatory list of historic figures taught at Texas schools if the proposal is approved at a final vote in November after a designated period of public response expires.The move has been touted by the board as a time-saving measure.The amendments to the statewide curriculum are bound to affect some 5.4 million public school students, if adopted.The prophet Moses will be also reinserted into the program, while philosopher Thomas Hobbes will be eliminated.The proposal has immediately stirred controversy, with Clinton supporters, including celebrity backers like actresses Barbara Streisand and Debra Messing, taking to Twitter to voice their righteous protest and indignation.However, contrary to the claims of multiple Clinton defenders, her absence from the education-board approved list does not prevent teachers from mentioning Clinton's political work in other contexts rather than specifically focusing on her role as the first woman to win the nomination.