© Reinhard Krause / Reuters



A busload of IDF soldiers clashed with Palestinians at the Kalandia refugee camp in West Bank after the vehicle entered the camp allegedly by mistake. Israeli media reported injuries and the ongoing "rescue of the soldiers."Jerusalem Post reported. The outlet added that the "rescue of the soldiers" was underway.The incident has been confirmed by Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) on Twitter: "A short while ago, an IDF bus accidentally entered the Qalandia refugee camp, south of Ramallah. A riot was instigated around the vehicle in which rocks were hurled at it. As a result, an IDF officer and two soldiers were lightly injured," the statement said.