1. US-led military interventionism in modern times is literally

always disastrous

, literally never helpful, and literally

never accomplishes what its proponents claim

it will accomplish.

2. All of the violence in Syria is entirely the fault of the US empire in the first place.

3. The narrative that Assad is gassing civilians makes no sense.

4. We know that they are lying to us.

The best way to get around the internet censors and make sure you see the stuff I publish is to subscribe to the mailing list for my website, which will get you an email notification for everything I publish. My articles are entirely reader-supported, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal, or buying my book Woke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.