had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump

Inside the bathroom, campus police found a $100 bill taped to a mirror along with a note that said, "For the janitor," according to Bird's arrest report. On the floor of the restroom was a black-and-white, .22-caliber pistol and one spent shell casing.



...A 911 call was made after several CSN employees and at least one student saw Bird stumble out of the bathroom, bleeding, before he collapsed, the report said. None of the witnesses - who later told police they only recalled hearing "a loud noise" - initially knew Bird was armed and had shot himself, according to the report.

One college employee told police that he held Bird's hand to calm him down as others tried to stop the bleeding. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump, police noted in their report. The report did not elaborate.

While attempting to help Bird with his injury, the employee told police he said: "Against Trump." He was also "rambling" and "excited about all that was going on in the country," according to the witness.



A CSN student was also near the bathroom when the shooting happened. Bird told her "he's protesting Trump and that he shot himself because of that," according to the report.

Except for a short mention in the lengthy September edition of "The Chronicle," the college president's monthly newsletter emailed to staff, the college did not disclose any more details about the shooting.



The brief update was at the bottom of the newsletter and did not name Bird as the suspect. Federico Zaragoza, who in August was named the college's ninth president, wrote at the end of his newsletter, "I appreciate all of the expressions of concern and interest, and I pledge to keep everyone updated should the situation change."

