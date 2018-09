had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump

Inside the bathroom, campus police found a $100 bill taped to a mirror along with a note that said, "For the janitor," according to Bird's arrest report. On the floor of the restroom was a black-and-white, .22-caliber pistol and one spent shell casing.



...A 911 call was made after several CSN employees and at least one student saw Bird stumble out of the bathroom, bleeding, before he collapsed, the report said. None of the witnesses - who later told police they only recalled hearing "a loud noise" - initially knew Bird was armed and had shot himself, according to the report.

One college employee told police that he held Bird's hand to calm him down as others tried to stop the bleeding. While waiting for authorities to arrive, Bird said he had shot himself in protest of President Donald Trump, police noted in their report. The report did not elaborate.

While attempting to help Bird with his injury, the employee told police he said: "Against Trump." He was also "rambling" and "excited about all that was going on in the country," according to the witness.



A CSN student was also near the bathroom when the shooting happened. Bird told her "he's protesting Trump and that he shot himself because of that," according to the report.

Except for a short mention in the lengthy September edition of "The Chronicle," the college president's monthly newsletter emailed to staff, the college did not disclose any more details about the shooting.



The brief update was at the bottom of the newsletter and did not name Bird as the suspect. Federico Zaragoza, who in August was named the college's ninth president, wrote at the end of his newsletter, "I appreciate all of the expressions of concern and interest, and I pledge to keep everyone updated should the situation change."

The latest school shooting to occur didn't happen on some high school campus in the suburbs by an angry teen brandishing an AR, but wasContrary to what it may at first appear, this story is not from The Onion, but a bizarre and all too real event which sent students scrambling as they heard a shot ring out in the bathroom of a campus building. And we're quite sure the students who actually rushed to the wounded professor's aid to save his life once they realized what had happenedMark J. Bird, a 69-year old longtime sociology professor at the College of Southern Nevadaafter the August 28 incident, revealed for the first time this week based on a police report.Police confirm in their court report that the professor The professor was found bleeding from a self-inflicted gunshot as he stumbled out of the bathroom and passed out from blood loss after students and staff reported hearing "a loud noise".The shooting happened. The professor has been described as having the title of professor emeritus at the institution, and is on the payroll, but wasn't scheduled to teach Fall courses.According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which had first unearthed the story this week from court documents The school was, according to local reports.And further, according to witness and police statements, the professor told people who rushed to his aid in the immediate aftermath thatThe report continues Bird, who survived the "protest" after being rushed to the hospital is now in prison facing charges of possessing a dangerous weapon on school property, discharging a gun within a prohibited structure, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.A follow-up report published Thursday by a local FOX affiliate provides multiple witness statements confirming the professor's self-harm was done as a dramatic Trump protest When FOX 5 Las Vegas during a jail interview asked Bird about his political beliefs, the professor dismissed the question, saying "I don't want to go into detail," adding, "It's too complex for a 30 or 60-minute news segment."Despite the school spending a significant part of the morning class hours on lock down, surprisingly the media never picked up on the story in the immediate aftermath., likely due to the explosive nature of headlines involving such an outrageous form of "Trump protest" occurring on campus by one of its faculty.The Las Vegas Review-Journal details of the aftermath However, this week, complaining that staff not immediately impacted or who were not present in the Charleston campus "K Building" where it unfolded had only heard confusing rumors of the event."They never really told the students much about it except that it was resolved on the actual day of the shooting," Robert Manis, president of the college's faculty union said earlier this week Manis continued,However, a college spokesman pushed back this week, saying college officials did meet with faculty and staff in the shooting aftermath in order offer support and to take suggestions.Though the whole situation is beyond strange and very tragic, we can't help but ask: