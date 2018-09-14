© REUTERS / Aboud Hamam



Earlier, the US-led coalition rejected allegations that a Syrian militant group has set up training camps near the Pentagon's military base in the town of al-Tanf in southeastern Syria."These exercises have great importance and have enhanced the defenses of the area and improved the combat capabilities and morale and that of civilians in the area," Colonel Muhanad al- Talaa said.He added that the Pentagon used the so-called "de-confliction" channelsThe remarks came after a spokesperson for the US-led coalition's Operation Inherent Resolve against Daesh* told Sputnik that "there is no terrorist camp within the al-Tanf de-confliction zone, which runs in a 55k diameter around the coalition's al-Tanf Garrison."In August, the Russian Defense Ministry blamed the US military for harboring Daesh militants within the al-Tanf area, where a 55 km (35 mile)-radius "deconfliction zone" was established earlier.In May, Bashar Jaafari, head of the Syrian government delegation to the Astana peace talks, called the US military presence in al-Tanf and nearby Rukban refugee camp in the south of the country a"pure aggression and occupation."The US military currently occupies a 34-mile zone around its base in al-Tanf, where it has been training Syrian opposition forces since 2016.The US-led coalition has been carrying out airstrikes against Daesh targets in Syria since 2014, in a mission that that was never approved by Damascus or the UN. Currently, about 2,000 US troops are deployed in this Arab country.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia, the United States and many other countries