sputnik joe novichok
Moscow has identified the two people suspected by London of poisoning ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

Putin also said that the suspects are civilians and encouraged them to talk to the media.

Radio Sputnik discussed the latest revelations made by Putin with Joe Quinn, internet essayist and political commentator.