Puppet Masters
Google hires head of major defense task force as chief of cloud AI
RT
Thu, 13 Sep 2018 14:36 UTC
Moore, who was last dean of the School of Computer Science at Pittsburgh's Carnegie Mellon University, will become the chief of cloud computing AI at the California company, where he previously worked between 2006 and 2014, at the end of the year.
"I am bursting with excitement about this," said Moore in a statement published by Google. "I have always deeply believed in the power of technology to improve the state of the world, so for me it's a big opportunity to help Google bring useful AI to all the other industry verticals."
But what those "industry verticals" are likely to be, will engender some concern.
The UK-born, naturalized American's professional credentials are impeccable, but Moore's other recent high-profile appointment, in March, was to the co-chairmanship of the Task Force on Artificial Intelligence and National Security and Center for a New American Security (CNAS).
CNAS is one of the most powerful military-affiliated think tanks in Washington, relentlessly hawkish over Russia, and the task force aims to develop uses of AI to fend off foreign threats to the United States.
There is nothing illegal about Moore combining both jobs, but it is notable that the company received pushback from its employees and bad media publicity after it was revealed in March that it partnered up with the Pentagon to work on Project Maven. Its role was to deploy AI technologies to study footage obtained by US drones to improve their targeting technologies in the future. Leaked emails revealed that this was an area Google expected to grow more than tenfold in the coming years.
After the fallout, Google said that it would not renew its contract for Project Maven participation for next year. Its CEO Sundar Pichai personally authored new guidelines for the corporation, promising that Google would not involved itself in "technologies that cause or are likely to cause overall harm" or "weapons or other technologies whose principal purpose or implementation is to cause or directly facilitate injury to people."
Incidentally, Moore's co-chair at the CNAS task force? Former deputy Secretary of Defense Robert O. Work, the man who gave the order to start Project Maven.
Now, Moore's hiring doesn't automatically imply that Google is back in with Pentagon, and even if it is, the company is entitled to be. But if Google does plan to stick to its "no deadly weapons" policy, and Moore intends to stay in both posts, he should probably clarify that there is no cross-pollination or conflict of interest between his quasi-military and civilian jobs.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Former Iranian Vice President Mashaei convicted and sentenced to prison for 'threatening national security'
- EU extends sanctions against Russia 'over Ukrainian conflict' by 6 months
- RT editor-in-chief's exclusive interview with Skripal case suspects Petrov & Boshirov
- Seven NYPD cops arrested, dozens more investigated for running massive prostitution ring
- The most trusted name in news? CNN totally ignores knife attack on republican congressional candidate
- Photos emerge of 'millions of water bottles' left on Puerto Rico runway a year after Hurricane Maria - 3,000 died waiting for help
- Five people killed in string of shootings in Bakersfield, California
- Trump pushes for declassification of FBI, DOJ docs on campaign surveillance
- 'Countries will move away from the dollar because the US uses it as a weapon', says CEO of Russia bank
- France: 83% disapprove of Trump, 44% no longer consider US 'trusted ally'
- Eastern Economic Forum brings $42 billion in deals to Russia
- Duma approves Putin's bill granting employee protections for workers of 'pre-pension age'
- European court rules UK mass surveillance broke human rights convention
- JPMorgan predicts economic crash to come in next few years
- Vostok 2018: Putin reviews troops & armor on parade during massive military drills
- Internal video shows Google executives calling Trump voters 'extremists' & promising to fight populism
- German non-league footballers booted off team after making 'Nazi saute' photo
- Protecting their terrorists: Haley threatens US strikes over any attack on Syria's Idlib
- 'Same as 9/11': Deranged US senator compares alleged 'Russian meddling' to attacks that murdered 3,000 Americans
- City blocks 5G cell tower installation over claims that it can cause cancer
- Former Iranian Vice President Mashaei convicted and sentenced to prison for 'threatening national security'
- EU extends sanctions against Russia 'over Ukrainian conflict' by 6 months
- RT editor-in-chief's exclusive interview with Skripal case suspects Petrov & Boshirov
- The most trusted name in news? CNN totally ignores knife attack on republican congressional candidate
- Trump pushes for declassification of FBI, DOJ docs on campaign surveillance
- 'Countries will move away from the dollar because the US uses it as a weapon', says CEO of Russia bank
- Duma approves Putin's bill granting employee protections for workers of 'pre-pension age'
- European court rules UK mass surveillance broke human rights convention
- JPMorgan predicts economic crash to come in next few years
- Vostok 2018: Putin reviews troops & armor on parade during massive military drills
- Internal video shows Google executives calling Trump voters 'extremists' & promising to fight populism
- Protecting their terrorists: Haley threatens US strikes over any attack on Syria's Idlib
- 'Same as 9/11': Deranged US senator compares alleged 'Russian meddling' to attacks that murdered 3,000 Americans
- Google hires head of major defense task force as chief of cloud AI
- Spot on: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Trump's hypocritical double standard on Al-Qaeda
- Fiji becomes the latest country to join US-led coalition against Daesh
- MP attacked for urging UK not to rely on 'intel from terrorists' in event of a Syrian 'chemical attack'
- Pentagon maintains that White Helmets are a group of 'humanitarian saints'
- Leaked video of Google meeting shows leaders plotting to thwart Trump agenda post election
- Amazon bans Michael Hoffman's books - interview
- Seven NYPD cops arrested, dozens more investigated for running massive prostitution ring
- Photos emerge of 'millions of water bottles' left on Puerto Rico runway a year after Hurricane Maria - 3,000 died waiting for help
- Five people killed in string of shootings in Bakersfield, California
- France: 83% disapprove of Trump, 44% no longer consider US 'trusted ally'
- Eastern Economic Forum brings $42 billion in deals to Russia
- German non-league footballers booted off team after making 'Nazi saute' photo
- City blocks 5G cell tower installation over claims that it can cause cancer
- Safe refuge: South African farmers seek Russian citizenship as land seizure looms
- Police identify 'heartless youth' who robbed convenience store after clerk had a heart attack
- Trans activist group calls Soviet gulag a 'compassionate', 'educational' institution
- Crowds moved by bald eagle's appearance at 9/11 commemoration for fallen first responders
- YouTube shuts down Syrian Government accounts and provides only cryptic reasons for censorship
- SOTT Focus: The Transgender Strategy Exposed: Destroy Any Academics Who Disagree With Them
- Leaked study concludes that German Catholic Church abused thousands of children, rape in every 6th case
- New Mexico National Solar Observatory, nearby post office mysteriously shut down over 'security issue'
- Rumors surrounding the ISS hole undermine crew relations
- South Africa's agriculture plunges as uncertainty builds over land seizure plans
- US Senate candidate, reporter accuse Israeli PM's foreign media spokesman of sexual assault
- Conservative columnist Denise McAllister threatened with rape, strangling and forced to go into hiding after anti-abortion tweet
- PC culture goes off the deep end with suggestion to nix 'master' and 'slave' from Python programming language
- Earliest known drawing found on rock in South African cave
- Why the Attica prison revolt still matters today
- The Corbett Report: The 9/11 War Games
- Diabolic false flag empire: A review of David Ray Griffin's The American Trajectory: Divine or Demonic?
- The Uyghurs: How a Eurasian steppe empire coped with decades of drought
- Italian archaeological dig yields hundreds of ancient gold coins of 'inestimable value'
- 'Rise and Kill First': NYT reporter's book on Israeli assassinations brims with jokes about killing Arabs
- Fishermen haul huge 10,000 year old Irish elk skull from lake in Northern Ireland
- Archeologists in Turkey find one of Christianity's most important sites & plan to open underwater museum
- 7,200 year old evidence of cheese making found in neolithic village in Croatia may be oldest yet
- James Corbett: The Secret Lie That Started The War In Afghanistan (VIDEO)
- Early Roman water-mill complex was built for sailors, not locals
- Archaeologists discover ancient Neolithic village in the Nile Delta
- 3,500-year-old papyri reveals ancient Egyptian medical practices
- United States of Psychopaths: Declassified 1960s docs reveal Pentagon plans to nuke USSR and China into oblivion
- Ancient Greek urn found from tourist's holiday photos
- Clinton-Yeltsin documents show 1990s 'equal partnership' for what it really was
- 'Not a Hero': John McCain's family ties to Jewish organized crime syndicates in Arizona
- Flashback: Covert muscle: Warlord killed in Chechnya was ex-US marine and suspected CIA agent
- War Propaganda: How is hawkish fanaticism whipped up at home? San Fransisco exhibition offers insight.
- Jupiter and Saturn 'bullied' other planets away from the Sun in the early beginnings of the universe
- Russia puts S-300s & S-400s into combat mode for Vostok military drill
- AI detects a 'mysterious repeating' signal from alien galaxy 3B light years away
- SOTT Focus: University of Chicago And The NSF 'Disappeared' My Paper Modeling Differences Between The Sexes
- Russian heavy drone prototype caught on VIDEO
- Mysterious 'footprints' measuring over 6 feet long discovered on Pacific Ocean floor
- UK Scientists find way to make old human cells young again
- Huge trash tube that collects sea garbage launched in ambitious eco-project in San Francisco Bay
- Newly developed polymers changes shape when prompted by light
- Exact spot found on Moon where ESA's SMART-1 2006 crashed
- AI could be just as revolutionary for global growth as the steam engine
- Ultracold atoms confirm 1963 prediction about 1D electrons
- The trees that ooze metallic sap
- Project Glide Breaker: DARPA aims to design a interceptor to hit enemy hypersonic missiles
- Scientists warn: Bees become 'addicted' to harmful pesticides
- Stargate? Saturn sprouts another weird hexagon
- Study reveals highly coordinated network among organs and tissues regulate body's energy
- Mad scientists want to use Earth to 'catch' asteroids for mining
- Astonishing discovery: Jupiter has apparently developed a THIRD magnetic pole
- Scientists procure samples in bid to clone extinct ancient foal, 'first step' to restoring woolly mammoth
- First snow of the season hits northern Saskatchewan
- It's baaaack: Snowfall rocks northern Alberta as it makes its way to Edmonton
- Iceland's second deadliest volcano stirs: A sharp earthquake swarm detected in Öræfajökull
- Undersea volcanic eruptions detected at Ioto (Iwo Jima), Japan
- River of garbage flows through Beirut after torrential rains hit Lebanon
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Kerala flood devastation - Weather extremes, patterns changing
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Blackhawk Choppers at Solar Observatory and 75% crop losses Australia
- Fort St. John in British Columbia sets snowfall record for Sept. 11 of 7 centimetres
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Three killed as flood ravages Abuja community in Nigeria
- Nigeria cocoa main crop harvest threatened by flood, disease
- 'Big and vicious': Hurricane Florence bears down on the Carolinas
- 'Fire rainbow' cloud spotted over Weymouth, England
- 'Nightmare' Hurricane Florence bearing down on Carolinas; could be worst natural disaster in recorded history for Carolinas and Virginia
- Cougar blamed for fatal attack on woman in Oregon park - first for the state
- Dead humpback whale washes ashore near Oceano Dunes, California
- Lightning bolt kills 4 farmers in Magura, Bangladesh
- Taiwan braces for impact as super typhoon Mangkhut approaches
- Kerala food stocks down by a third following worst flood in a century
- Parts of British Columbia are already seeing snow
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Colorful 'fireball' in night sky seen by people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, elsewhere on East Coast
- Loud boom heard, felt across Twin Lakes Area of Arkansas
- 'Sonic boom', falling meteor startles Canterbury, New Zealand residents
- Meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Perth, Western Australia
- Meteor fireball seen over St. Louis, Missouri area Monday night
- Arizona man finds meteorite in front yard after monsoon storm
- Loud explosion, bright fireball in sky mystifies Sabah, Malaysia residents
- Unexplained boom rocks courthouse, homes in Gatesville, Texas
- Very bright meteor fireball with sonic boom lights up Alabama sky
- Loud boom reported by hundreds in Canberra, Australia remains a mystery
- Two mystery bangs heard across Doncaster, South Yorkshire
- Meteor fireball seen over Great Yarmouth, UK
- Mystery explosion that shook walls in Auckland, New Zealand blamed on school fireworks
- Meteor fireball streaks through the night sky above Sydney, Australia
- February 2018 fireball activity higher than previous 5 years of same period combined over Benelux countries
- Spectacular meteor fireball caught on camera as it blazes across Siberia
- Nanny state: FDA threatens to pull e-cigs from shelves, says retailers & manufacturers are 'perpetuating youth access'
- The Definitive Guide to Metabolic Flexibility
- The obesity epidemic and it's treatment
- What are we doing to our cows? World's first blood glucose meter created for diabetic cows to tackle growing problem for UK farmers
- Insect-borne Chagas disease on the rise in the US
- Is factory-farmed chicken a cause of urinary tract infections?
- Widely used antidepressant fluoxetine contributing to multi-antibiotic resistant superbugs
- Young blood an elixir that prevents age-related diseases, study reveals
- Got gout but love meat? Here's some good news
- Human gut study questions the health benefits of probiotic supplements
- Gut Feeling: The gut may hold the key to mental health and many autoimmune diseases
- FDA approves psilocybin for treating depression
- We're not gluten intolerant, we're glyphosate intolerant
- FDA issues 'voluntary recall' for two thyroid medications
- The growing list of products tested positive for Glyphosate contamination
- The marvel of electric light and how it became a global blight to health
- Bayer needs more than an aspirin to cure its Monsanto-sized headache
- Flame retardants: Worse than lead?
- How to prepare for a pandemic flu should one occur
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Nanny State and the Myth of a Healthy Utopia
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: From Sinners to Saints: Exploring the Psychology of Good and Evil
- Taking time to pause
- Tips for raising mentally strong children
- The psychology of denial and how to make it through a disaster
- Lao Tzu's four cardinal virtues on how to live a more meaningful life
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Journey Into Darkness: Inside the Criminal Mind
- It's all about the screens: Why it matters that teens are reading less
- New study suggests women's brains are better suited for deep space travel
- Why You Will Marry the Wrong Person (and why it doesn't matter)
- Best of the Web: Why boys need their fathers (or at least fatherly role-models): Masculinity becomes toxic only when it's without MEANING
- Living with aphantasia: 'I can't picture things in my mind'
- The wide-ranging, negative consequences of skim reading: We're losing our ability for complex thought and emotion
- Advice for lack of motivation: Give advice, don't seek it
- Those who can do, can't teach: A curse of genius
- The science on the importance of fathers
- Why our heroes always let us down
- Corporate psychopaths threaten us all
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Strange Order of Things: The Common Roots of Consciousness and Culture
- Silence in the age of noise
- It's time to develop a self-reliant mentality and stop being a self-entitled millennial
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From an Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Plymouth, UK paranormal investigators receive major spike in calls over June, July
- Reflection in the window or 'Gollum' in Canadian woods?
- 'Gargoyle' seen in eastern Massachusetts
- Strange, smelly foam bubbles up from ground in Detroit
- Are these UFOs? Eerie videos showing mysterious lights over Chongqing, China
- Missing 411? Search for Colorado hiker continues with K-9 units, aerial support
- Trailer for paranormal documentary 'Hunt For The Skinwalker' released
- Mysterious orb captured in the Cambridgeshire, UK skies
- NRATV 'rails' against changes to Thomas the Tank Engine to increase diversity
- OPINION: I am part of the Resistance inside the Galactic Empire
- 'Vegetarian' dog embarrasses owner after it picks meat on live TV
- Saudi Arabian government are 'totally awesome, lovely people'
- 'Dancing diplomacy': Politicians cut loose and (tried to) sway to the rhythm
- Study finds happiest couples are ones who occasionally glance up from electronic devices to acknowledge each other's presence
- The 'Bad Lip Reading' video of Sarah Sanders' press briefing is absolutely hilarious
- Mark Steel: Radical Pope is practically the same as Che Guevara
- Scarlett Johansson has been cast as first black James Bond
- An ideal world - Vatican raid sees Pope and thousands more arrested
- Unknown unique apple found growing in north London community orchard - farm launches naming contest
- Satire warning! BBC Crimewatch director gives up after failing to create coherent narrative out of govt's Salisbury novichok fable
- UK government to end homelessness by redefining cardboard box as 'a home'
- Karl Marx 'zero-euro' faux bill takes Germany by storm
- Trump's Walk of Fame star mysteriously multiplies
- Liberals who called Trump mentally unfit now being treated for 'Trump Anxiety Disorder'
- Heavy metal forever! Pair of elderly Germans ditch nursing home for 'world's largest' heavy metal music fest
- Millennials outraged after Alabama baseball team advertises 'Millennial Night' featuring avocados, participation ribbons and napping stations
- No Joke! Virginia Congressional candidate Leslie Cockburn accuses opponent of being into 'Bigfoot erotica'
- Florida man on a quest for beer chases store customers with a live alligator
Large waterspout and lightning off Feodosia, Crimea peninsula, Russia. Sept 6th 2018.
Quote of the Day
Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
A lot of crazies roam the halls of academentia.
Vat happens ven some poor littles child, races his little arms and hanz to aske a littlez qwuestion in his little kindergarten class...hmm....
Convenient since the pesky russians blew up the whole chemical attack narrative. The humanitarian mask is really deteriorating now. Insane neocons...
And what a boot Natacha is...you guys at SOTT should have given a warning. Now micro-aggressed.
@graeme15b - regarding the SA question, it looks like the government is trying to sell the farms to the Chinese, or at least the ones which are on...