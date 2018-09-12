© Ali A-Saadi / AFP

A major US military escalation in Syria would be "based on lies" and will have "terrible" consequences for Syrians, a French aid worker in Aleppo told RT, adding that Washington seems determined to prolong the war at any cost."In Aleppo, people are trying to rebuild their lives, and they need to believe that [the war] is over." he told RT when asked about Washington's repeated threats of military action if the Syrian Army attempts to recapture Idlib province, the last Al-Qaeda stronghold in the country."What may happen may be catastrophic," he said."We can see what the Americans are trying to do. Two years ago we got about 30 Tomahawk [missiles] launched at the country, a year ago we got one hundred missiles from France, America, and the UK, and now we know that something big is going to happen...Le Corf noted that the US wants to prolong the war at any cost becauseThe French aid worker also pushed back on the claim that "moderate rebels" had controlled East Aleppo before it was liberated by the Syrian Army in 2016."When I heard countries, like my country France, calling these people rebels - and still today in Idlib they say 'rebels' - this is not true.Washington has repeatedly warned that it will take military action if Damascus uses chemical weapons in Idlib, with US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley even announcing that the US already knows who's responsible for any future gas attacks. Russia has claimed that it has intelligence that preparations for a false flag chemical weapons attack, carried out by jihadists with help from foreign sponsors, are already underway.