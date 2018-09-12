© AFP 2018 / Anas AL-DYAB

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Tuesday at UN headquarters that an all-out assault on Idlib "would unleash a humanitarian nightmare unlike any seen in the blood-soaked Syrian conflict."Antonio Guterres also appealed Tuesday to Russia, Iran and Turkey to "spare no effort to find solutions that protect civilians" in Syria's Idlib and said it was "absolutely essential" a full-scale battle was avoided.In late August, Russia warned that terrorists operating in Idlib were staging a false-flag chemical attack set to provoke Western states' intervention. On Monday, US National Security Adviser John Bolton announced that Washington, London and Paris would give a "strong and united" response in case of chemical weapons' use by the Syrian government.Antonio Guterres said that the Syrian ceasefire guarantors, Russia, Iran and Turkey, should continue working in the Astana format to prevent escalation of the situation in Idlib."I think it is absolutely essential [for] Russia, Iran, and Turkey, not to mention other countries directly or indirectly involved in this situation, to really come together at the present moment more than ever because Idlib is such a mess that, without a strong commitment of all these parties, we could be moving into a situation that would lead to the kind of massive battle that would have unpredictable consequences," Guterres said at a UN stakeout, answering a question on whether there was still need to continue efforts in the Astana format.The presence of terrorist groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone remains a pressing issue, while Damascus has managed to eliminate militants from most of its country's territories following years of armed conflict.Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday that UNSC member states should not confuse anti-terrorist operations with armed involvement.Most recently, on September 7, a trilateral summit, uniting the presidents of Russia, Turkey and Iran, was held in Tehran, during which the three leaders called on the militants operating in Idlib to join the nationwide truce regime.The Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of terrorist insurgency in the country. Under ceasefire agreement, brokered between Syrian government troops and armed opposition, military activities are prohibited in the area, but the ceasefire guarantors, which include Russia, Turkey and Iran, repeatedly record truce violations.Meanwhile, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said earlier in the day that the