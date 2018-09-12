© CC BY 2.0 / Jeff Turner / The Mall - Washington DC

The United States warned Iran not to launch attacks on US government facilities in Iraq and pledged to hold Tehran responsible for any such incidents, the White House said in a press release Tuesday afternoon."[W]e have seen life-threatening attacks in Iraq, including on the United States consulate in Basra and against the American embassy compound in Baghdad," the release said. "The United States will hold the regime in Tehran accountable for any attack that results in injury to our personnel or damage to United States government facilities."PDKI Secretary General Mustafa Mawludi and his predecessor Khalid Azizi were reportedly among those wounded in the attack.Kurds are the largest ethnic minority in Syria, Iraq and Turkey, and Iran has its own smaller Kurdish population. The PDKI has recently been stepping up its fight against Iranian security forces, especially in the west of the country, where many of Iran's Kurds live. The PDKI supports the right of self-determination for the Kurds.