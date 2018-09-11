© Natalia Seliverstova/Sputnik



Russia's Federal Security Service, the FSB,The new agency is officially titledand it will be headed by Andrey Ivashko who is also the director of FSB's Center for Data Protection and Special Communications, Kommersant reported on Tuesday, quoting the order of FSB Director Aleksandr Bortnikov.Kommersant wrote that the new center would receive reports about cyberattacks from all Russian state agencies, analyze them and develop various means of detection and prevention of attempts to affect critical objects of national infrastructure through the use of data technologies.The official objectives of the new agency areFor this, the center will get some specially developed hardware.TASS also quoted the head of the Russian state-run agency Digital Economy, Georgy Gritsay, as saying that regional branches of the new coordination center will be opened after 2020.Kommersant journalists also alleged in their article thatThe most recent edition of the Russian state doctrine on information security, introduced in 2016,The document also states that Russia should create own "strategic deterrents" and intensify own efforts to neutralize these threats.