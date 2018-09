© US Air Force/Airman Cory D. Payne/Reuters



Since February, the CIA have been developing a drone base in a tiny Niger town in the middle of the Sahara desert - which may have already been used to fly a lethal mission in southern Libya, the New York Times reports.Located in the oasis town of Dirkou, the new base was built next to a civilian airport, growing into a large, wall-protected compound with five defensive positions surrounding the area, according to the newspaper. The rapid development can be seen on satellite images and has been confirmed by a report on the ground.Dirkou's location is close to the border with Libya, the nation that remains fractured after a NATO-backed uprising that toppled strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.The Pentagon has flown its missions from bases in Sicily and in Niamey, Niger's capital. The Agadez base is expected to start launching lethal missions early next year.The NY Times saysThe Dirkou site was apparently subsequently handed over from the Pentagon to the CIA. The military used to operate a base at the town's airport for several months, but didn't fly drone missions from it. The Pentagon also stationed Green Berets in Dirkou at a site separate from the CIA's drone base, but has withdrawn them in the wake of the deadly ambush on US troops in the village of Tongo Tongo in October 2017.