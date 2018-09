1. Democrats have only won two of ten special elections for Congress against Republican challengers since Trump's election.

2. President Trump has an

85-percent approval rating

within the Republican Party.

3. Of Americans surveyed,

77 percent

believe mainstream media reports "fake news" and

only 31 percent

have a favorable view of the Democratic Party.

5. Democrats are running former

CIA officials

or candidates too far to the left in conservative districts.

6. The economy, Supreme Court picks, tax cuts and other achievements under the Trump administration.

Talk of a Blue Wave during the 2018 congressional midterms is reminiscent of the media's coverage of a Clinton landslide during the 2016 presidential elections.Media and Democrats have overlooked several key factors, from Trump's approval rating within the GOP to over 4-percent GDP growth for the latest quarter.Since Trump's election, Republicans have won special elections for Congress in Kansas, Montana, Georgia, South Carolina, Utah, Arizona, Texas and Ohio. Democrats have only two victories, in Alabama and Pennsylvania, that were linked to Republican incumbents or challengers disgraced by bizarre sex scandals. When you're running against Roy Moore or the GOP incumbent is someone like Tim Murphy , close victories shouldn't be a sign of any Blue Wave.According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , John Ossoff spent $30 million in a losing effort. GOP voters aren't necessarily swayed by challengers with deep pockets. Trump won being outspent 2-1 by Clinton. Liberal pundits don't realize that GOP voters aren't voting for a "generic Republican" this November. Polls ranging from a 14-point lead to a 4-point Democratic lead aren't entirely relevant to GOP voters in historically conservative districts. They're voting in large part to ensure their representatives don't take marching orders from Nancy Pelosi or impeach the president.Most importantly, Trump has the second-highest approval rating within his party at the 500-day mark since WWII. Republicans overwhelmingly support Trump, despite the never-ending histrionics from Hollywood, the press and Twitter warriors. They're going to show up in November like they've done in the ten prior special elections since Trump's election, where the GOP is 8-2.Yes, Democrats have outperformed prior voter turnout figures in recent special elections, but they've still lost 8 out of 10 Congressional special elections. This Blue Wave is primarily media-driven, not policy focused. Furthermore, the media and Democrats are reviled by a large segment of the population.Even in the 2008 House elections, with the election of President Obama, Democrats only managed a net gain of 21 seats , and that Democratic party was for more unified and enthusiastic than today's version.In an era where voters elected Trump to drain the swamp, Democratic candidates Elissa Slotkin in Michigan and Abigail Spanberger in Virginia are former CIA officials. As for the Medicare for All candidates running in red states, they've yet to justify a Mercatus study that states " a doubling of all currently projected federal individual and corporate income tax collections would be insufficient to finance the added federal costs of the plan ."With Kavanaugh about to be confirmed as Trump's second SCOTUS pick, a possible 5-percent GDP figure in late October , and the Mueller Probe fizzling away with Papadapolous receiving a shorter sentence than certain traffic violations , the Blue Wave is another fantasy.