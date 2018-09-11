A boy is hospitalized following multiple explosions in Jalalabad
© AFP/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA
A boy is hospitalized following multiple explosions in Jalalabad on September 11, 2018
A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 32 people on Tuesday, a local official has said. More than 120 were injured in the blast.

The attacker reportedly injured some 128 people as he targeted a gathering in the eastern Nangarhar Province, according to the provincial governor's spokesman Attaullah Khogyani, Reuters reports.

The bomber reportedly attacked a rally on a highway between the city of Jalalabad, east Afghanistan, and a crossing into neighbouring Pakistan.

It comes after separate reports this morning of a teenager being killed and four injured in a series of explosions in the Behsud district of the province. According to Khogyani, the governor's spokesman, a 14 year old was killed and four others were wounded in the blasts.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban issued a statement denying involvement.