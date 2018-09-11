© AFP/ NOORULLAH SHIRZADA



A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 32 people on Tuesday, a local official has said. More than 120 were injured in the blast.The bomber reportedly attacked a rally on a highway between the city of Jalalabad, east Afghanistan, and a crossing into neighbouring Pakistan.It comes after separate reports this morning of a teenager being killed and four injured in a series of explosions in the Behsud district of the province. According to Khogyani, the governor's spokesman, a 14 year old was killed and four others were wounded in the blasts.The Taliban issued a statement denying involvement.