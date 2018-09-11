© Skynews



Blood taken from a young person

$8,000 (£6,200) for two and a half litres

Blood factors obtained from young beings can improve late-life health in animals and put an end to age-related diseases.could be the key to maintaining long-lasting health in old age, scientists claim.Blood factors obtained from young beings can improve late-life health in animals, the study published in Nature journal revealed.It could also help reduce the chances of developing age-related diseases, the scientists at University College London (UCL) said.Dame Linda Partridge, a geneticist at UCL, said research shows that young blood could allow humans to live a life free of diseases such as cancer and heart disease right up until their deaths."I would say ageing is the emperor of all diseases," she told The Times.Professor Partridge's analysis of data forms are part of a wave of studies and trials backed by PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel at a San Francisco start-up called Ambrosia.Professor Partridge's study showed that older mice did not develop age-related diseases after being given young blood.The mice also maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect and became ill."The practical accessibility of both the human microbiome and blood system makes therapeutic manipulation a particularly attractive approach, but research in animals is needed to establish the long-term consequences and possible side effects," the study said."Blood is the most practically accessible and therefore the most commonly investigated tissue, but it is much less commonly used in animal studies."The trials by US startup Ambrosia involved 70 participants - with all involved aged at least 35.After being given plasma - the main component of blood - fromaged 16 and 25, researchers noted improvements in biomarkers for various diseases.