© AFP 2018/Anas AL-DYAB



"If the White Helmets will yield these chemical weapons... now we have information from underground that there are preparations for another chemical play in Idlib in order to accuse the Syrian government [and] to call for Americans, the Brits and the French to come and attack Syrian army positions," the journalist said.

Turkish Position on Idlib Operation

"I believe the Turkish army will withdraw from their posts in southern Idlib and they will move their positions towards the northern part of Idlib until the Syrian army finishes its military operations in the southern part [of the province]," he added.

Possible Casualties

Kurdish Issue

Future US Steps in Syria

The Syrian army is preparing to take on the last terrorist stronghold in Idlib, Syria, as the US warns Damascus against the offensive and promises a "swift" response in case Bashar Assad uses chemical weapons. Sputnik spoke withabout the planned offensive.Almassian noted that Idlib province is the last remaining terrorist enclave, mostly controlled by Tahrir al-Sham.The journalist is confident that the operation will first of allsuch as Tahrir al-Sham, Harakat Ahrar al-Sham and others.He further noted thatand that Damascus now plans to re-impose its sovereignty over the territory. The journalist added that such an intention is in line with both international law and the Syrian constitution, but said thathe said.which have been spotted working with terrorist groups and staging fake chemical attacks,The journalist said that now these undercover agents are leaking information on where the group is moving its chemical weapons to stage another chemical attack. Almassian said thatAlmassian noted that Ankara's position on Damascus' offensive in Idlib varies, but said thatHe explained that due to economic problems and worsening relations with the US, Ankara has shifted its gaze towards cooperation with Moscow and that while relations between the two remain positive, the Syrian army will be able to liberate Idlib without interference from Turkey.The journalist believes thatHe emphasized that Moscow and Damascus have on multiple occasions organized humanitarian corridors for civilians so that they could leave embattled areas.Almassian believes that despite Damascus' desire to regain control over all of Syria's territory, the Kurdish areas will be a special case. He noted that Kurdish representatives have already met with Syrian authorities and discussed their future relations. According to the journalist,He added that Syrian Kurds are also likely to get more seats in the parliament and posts in the country's government.He thinks if that were the case, the first negotiations would never have happened.but doubts it is possible, as the US is currently imposing sanctions against Iran, which is unlikely to foster any negotiations between the two sides.