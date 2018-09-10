© AFP 2018/Tobias Schwartz/Pool



Germany may join possible airstrikes on Syrian government forces by western nations in case of chemical weapons use by Damascus, according to local media.German Defence Ministry has been mulling joining possible airstrikes by the United States, the United Kingdom and France against the Syrian government forces, Bild reported. The ministry is considering the option in case of possible chemical weapons use in Syria,the outlet said.Earlier in the day, French Minister for the Armed Forces Florence Parly said that if chemical attacks are carried out in Syria,The US Department of State spokesperson Heather Nauert also said earlier in a press briefing that the United States and its international partners will respond swiftly to any verified chemical weapons use in Syria.which is affiliated with the Al-Qaeda-linked al-Nusra terror organization (banned in Russia),Idlib province is currently a remaining stronghold of the insurgency in Syria.The Syrian government allowed radicals who surrendered in the city of Aleppo, in the Homs province and in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta to leave for Idlib.On Monday, US President Donald Trump urged the Syrian government as well as Russia and Iran to prevent the Syrian army's possible offensive in Idlib, saying that would be "a grave humanitarian mistake" and that "hundreds of thousands of people could be killed".