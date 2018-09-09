Puppet Masters
Alleged suspects in Skripal case traveled to Geneva multiple times before poisoning
Sputnik
Sun, 09 Sep 2018 19:18 UTC
British intelligence agencies, investigating a series of trips made by two Russian suspects in the March nerve agent attack on former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, have determined that Ruslan Boshirov and Alexander Petrov traveled to Geneva at least six times ahead of their alleged attempt to assassinate Sergei Skripal, The Telegraph wrote.
Flight ticket details obtained by the newspaper show that the two booked nine separate flights to and from the Swiss city between November of 2017 and February this year, and British investigators believe that establishing the person or persons they met in Geneva is "absolutely key to the ongoing investigation."
According to The Telegraph story, Boshirov and Petrov are believed to have also visited Paris, Amsterdam and Bergamo on Aeroflot flights, also traveling with Air France and KLM.
It is noted that London could have disclosed this information earlier, but did not do so because of "fears of exposing a large number of British subjects to a probable threat" during the World Cup, which was held this summer in Russia.
The newspaper earlier wrote that when applying for British visas in St. Petersburg, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov posed as businessmen engaged in international trade and provided business cards and extracts from their bank accounts to the tune of thousands of pounds sterling.
When speaking in parliament on September 5, British Prime Minister Theresa May, said that British prosecutors were ready to bring formal charges against Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov in the attempt to assassinate Sergei and Yulia Skripal.
According to her, they are Russian military intelligence officers. London does not intend to seek their extradition, arguing that it is useless.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Moscow was not involved in the Skripals' poisoning, knows nothing about the two men and said that it was ready to cooperate with the British on the case.
66-year-old former Russian intelligence officer Sergei and his daughter Yulia Skripal were found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping mall in Salisbury on March 4.
British authorities blamed the attack on Russia, which has consistently denied the charge, pointing to the complete absence of evidence linking it to the March 4 incident.
In wake of the Salisbury incident, the US, Canada and several European nations, including France, Germany, Italy and Poland, expelled over 100 Russian diplomats.
Russia retaliated by sending home an equal number of Western diplomatic staff.
Comment:
- UK security minister claims identification of suspects in Skripal case is 'wild speculation'
- Identical CCTV time stamp at Gatwick airport puzzles online sleuths in Skripal drama
- The Skripal poisoning mystery deepens
- Look Where They Tell You Not to Look
- Latest Skripal development adds fuel to existing anti-Russia fever in London's politicos
Now we are to believe, they are Russian spies, carrying a deadly neuro biological substance, weapons grade I might add, through many airport checkpoints, in of all things a "perfume bottle" or some such nonsense.
Thank god the peoples, that were around these individuals were not contaminated by such a deadly substance, that can reputedly kill within minutes.
And the recipe is in a book that was freely available on Amazon, until recently, and not only that other nations, have disclosed, they were producing this substance. and that includes the UK...Hmmm....
And now the guy in the UK police terrorist dept. or whatever his title is, is now asking the public to come forward to help with identifying the two men,
I have now stepped into another reality from the sublime, to the ridiculous, to out and out schizophrenic fantasy world.
And the sad thing is that the UK government want to take the British people into this schizophrenic fantasy world. and expect them to believe, like the old coke advert slogan, "it's the Real Thing"