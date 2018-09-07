is live in:
Identical CCTV time stamp at Gatwick airport puzzles online sleuths in Skripal drama
Fri, 07 Sep 2018 09:19 UTC
The images were from Gatwick Airport as suspects Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov (not their real names we're told) arrived from Moscow to assassinate Sergei Skripal, according to the British authorities.
When you first see the CCTV images, the men do seem to be standing in the exact same spot, at the exact same time, down to the second.
Some, mainly those who are struggling to accept the constantly changing official version of events, rushed to conclude that the footage must have been doctored.
However, if you look very closely, you can see that they are actually different corridors. The actual give away that the two men are in different spaces is in the bottom right hand corner, where there are different markings on the wall.
Part of the confusion is that both men seem to have reached the exact same spot at the same time. But well-drilled soldiers from Russia's military intelligence service should be marching in lockstep, after all.
The two men showed very little else to suggest they are highly trained operatives, what with booking direct flights from Moscow, seemingly smiling at every CCTV camera in the south of England, and dropping the evidence where anyone could stumble across it. At least they can march in time.
Recent Comments
In principle, ANY scientific research funded in whole or in part by taxpayer monies should be publicly available without having to pay a third...
Also want to add that it seems highly suspect that BOTH suspects would be in 2 different corridors and be in approximately the same spot at the...
I'm not seeing the 'different' markings as any proof without a more comprehensive view of that panel. If you look at the bottom image, you'll see...
Many of the voting machines are from a right wing company, Diebold. People remembered when Bush, Obama were President but somehow forget this when...
Absolutely - Sessions needs to FULLY investigate Ohr, his wife Nellie, McCabe, Mueller, the top players at CIA and FBI. After a fair and thorough...
So if we zoom out and get a total view of the placard on the wall, I suspect it's more of a square or rectangle with a thick red top and a red border. Looks like it could very well be the same item in both photos, just a further up view.