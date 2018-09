© Reuters



US prosecutors have admitted that they wrongly accused Maria Butina, the Russian gun activist jailed in the US on charges of being an unregistered "foreign agent," of offering sex in exchange for a job.Days after Butina was arrested in July, Assistant US Attorney Erik M. Kenerson claimed she was offering an individual "sex in exchange for a position within a special interest organization." The claim, which caused a storm in the mainstream media, has been disputed by her defense attorney Robert Driscoll.Butina, a Russian national lobbying for looser gun controls in her home country, moved to the US on a student visa in 2016. She graduated from American University in Washington DC with a master's degree in international relations earlier this year. In July, she was arrested on charges of acting as a foreign agent without registering with the US government.In August, Butina was unexpectedly transferred to another prison.Butina's charges make her case quite unusual, Driscoll believes, as the law basically makes otherwise legal actions of an individual prosecutable.he told RT back in August.